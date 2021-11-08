Otto Porter Jr. to sit vs. Hawks

Golden State Warriors wing Otto Porter Jr. is out for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, with what the team is calling “left foot injury management.” The rest comes with the team playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Otto Porter is out tonight against the Hawks on second night of back to back. Warriors listing it as left foot injury management. Andre Iguodala is back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 8, 2021

While that description sounds a little eerie, it’s really just a fancier way of saying load management. It doesn’t seem like the team is particularly concerned about Porter, but rather are taking a long-term view and making sure he stays healthy.

The Otto Porter rest night is about maintenance through a long season, similar to what Warriors are doing with Andre Iguodala. Expected to be back vs Wolves on Wednesday, per Kerr. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 9, 2021

This is a smart approach considering Porter’s history of injuries. He’s proven — both this year and in previous seasons — to be a very good player when he can stay on the floor. But unfortunately, “when” has been the operative term. Porter played in only 28 games last year, and just 14 the season before, and hasn’t hit the 60-game mark in a season since 2017-18.

On the year, Porter is playing 17.2 minutes per game, and averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 46.7% from three-point range. He’s been a huge part of the Warriors depth, which has been sensational this season.