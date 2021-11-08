 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Otto Porter Jr. to sit vs. Hawks

The bench wing will rest with what the team is calling left foot injury management.

By Brady Klopfer
Charlotte Hornets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors wing Otto Porter Jr. is out for tonight’s game against the Atlanta Hawks, with what the team is calling “left foot injury management.” The rest comes with the team playing the second game of a back-to-back.

While that description sounds a little eerie, it’s really just a fancier way of saying load management. It doesn’t seem like the team is particularly concerned about Porter, but rather are taking a long-term view and making sure he stays healthy.

This is a smart approach considering Porter’s history of injuries. He’s proven — both this year and in previous seasons — to be a very good player when he can stay on the floor. But unfortunately, “when” has been the operative term. Porter played in only 28 games last year, and just 14 the season before, and hasn’t hit the 60-game mark in a season since 2017-18.

On the year, Porter is playing 17.2 minutes per game, and averaging 7.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 46.7% from three-point range. He’s been a huge part of the Warriors depth, which has been sensational this season.

