The Golden State Warriors entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks with a four-game winning streak, during which Steph Curry had scored 20, 15, 19, and 20 points. He seemed primed for a vintage Curry game.

Primed he was.

Curry had a thoroughly dominant game, erupting for 50 points, 7 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block, while shooting 14-for-28 from the field, 9-for-19 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 13-for-13 from the charity stripe.

And the team followed their superstar’s lead: not only was it a dominant individual performance, but a dominant team one as well, with the Dubs winning 127-113 to push their winning streak to five games, and move their record to a sterling 9-1, tops in the association.

Curry got the action started earlier, scoring the first eight points of the game, and the Warriors’ first 13. But then the Dubs slowed down. Trae Young matched Curry step for step in the first half, and Atlanta’s offense found more success against the Dubs’ defense than we’d seen by any team yet this year. The Hawks took a small lead into the second frame and then went on a big run, pushing the lead to 15 points.

But the Dubs closed the second quarter on a run of their own — capped by, what else, a Curry bomb — and trailed just 65-61 at the half.

And then the defense made an appearance, accompanied by another sighting of the third quarter Warriors. Curry dropped 18 in the third frame, the energy at Chase Center went through the roof, and the Dubs turned a double-digit deficit into a double-digit lead, outscoring Atlanta 41-20 in the frame.

It was the only quarter they would win. It was the only quarter they needed to win.

Curry’s 50 points was the highest in the NBA this year, and his 10th time hitting the half-century mark, which puts him in mighty fine company.

He was joined in double figures by four teammates: Jordan Poole (16 points), Andrew Wiggins (13), Damion Lee (11), and Juan Toscano-Anderson (11).

The Dubs will try and keep their winning streak going on Wednesday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves.

