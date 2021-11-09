Preview: Warriors look to pay Timberwolves back for all the gifts

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been a true blessing to the Golden State Warriors for many moons. Minny had a chance to draft Stephen Curry, arguably the greatest point guard of all time, and passed on him...TWICE! Word on the street is because it was to protect Curry’s love for the game of golf. But some others say it’s because the Timberwolves simply didn’t want to keep GSW from having their franchise changed by Curry, and did us a big favor by drafting Ricky Rubio and Johnny Flynn. Per Fox Sports:

The Minnesota Timberwolves made two of the worst mistakes in basketball history at the 2009 NBA draft. In need of a point guard, and with Davidson’s Steph Curry sitting on the board, they used the fifth and sixth picks to take 18-year-old Ricky Rubio and barely 6-foot-0 Jonny Flynn.

Hahahah damn, as a Warriors fan from birth it’s nice when somebody ELSE’S team makes the haunting draft catastrophe. Crazy that Curry passed his father Dell on the all-time scoring list in a game against Minnesota.

But the Timberwolves are the gift that keeps on giving, helping the Warriors to yet another bright future via some draft day shenanigans. The Warriors did giftwrap Andrew Wiggins and a first rounder that turned out to be Jonathan Kuminga for D’Angelo Russell.

God I love the Minnesota Timberwolves, they really let us have Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga, I love that L franchise — Steph Stan & Rams Fan (@WarriorsRams) August 12, 2021

Is there anyone who think’s D’Lo (a killer offensive talent btw) is a better fit for this Dubs roster than Wiggins and Kuminga? I’d love to hear from them. Currently D’Lo is averaging career lows in FG% and 3P%, for a Timberwolves team that that is 3-6 after losing five straight games.

How could this be possible with Russell, young baller Anthony Edwards, and certified All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns? The Warriors are about to find out in San Francisco at Chase Center.

GAME DETAILS

WHO: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves

WHEN: Wednesday, November 10th, 2021; 7:00 pm PST

WATCH: NBCS Bay Area

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game