Azzi Fudd signs with Steph Curry’s SC30 Inc. brand

Steph Curry’s brand, the aptly named SC30 Inc., has signed its first athlete to a partnership. On Wednesday it was announced that Azzi Fudd, a star freshman for UConn’s powerhouse basketball team, and the reigning No. 1 high school recruit, has joined the Golden State Warriors’ superstar’s brand.

Thanks to the recent change in the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules, college athletes are now able to profit during their amateur years without forgoing collegiate eligibility. So deals like this are quite new.

OFFICIAL: UConn star Azzi Fudd is the 1st athlete signed to @StephenCurry30’s @SC30inc.



The unique and comprehensive multi-year NIL partnership will focus on “basketball, education, brand development, content, social impact & more.”



Curry will mentor @Azzi_35 on & off court.

It’s not entirely clear what the partnership will entail, as SC30 Inc. is not a sports management company, but rather Curry’s off-the-court business organization. According to ESPN, Curry will work directly with Fudd to help her balance basketball, school, and her rapidly growing role as one of the faces of women’s basketball. The organization will help her grow her brand and secure NIL sponsorship deals, and also give her opportunities in the form of events and initiatives.

ESPN quoted Curry as saying, “Azzi Fudd is the best choice to start a brand relationship like this because she is the next face of women’s basketball and has been a part of SC30 Inc. and the Curry Brand family since she was an invitee to the All-American Camp ... Our values are aligned when it comes to family, and in terms of hard work and for the appreciation of blessings in your life.”

Fudd is currently averaging 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game through four contests, while shooting 44.4% from three-point range. It seems only a matter of time before she’s the face of the dynastic Huskies, though her sophomore teammate Paige Bueckers currently holds that title. Fudd said of the partnership that, “As I continue to focus on becoming the best player and student I can be while in college, I also look forward to broadening my understanding of business and life beyond basketball. This partnership with Steph and his SC30 team will help me do that.”

With college athletes unable to enter the WNBA draft until they’ve completed their junior season, SC30 Inc. will have two and a half years to work alongside Fudd before she enters the next portion of her career and begins playing professionally.