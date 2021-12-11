How to watch Warriors at 76ers

For their 26th game of the season, the Golden State Warriors will begin a five-game road trip with a primetime matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in Philadelphia and can be watched on ABC.

The Warriors will begin this road trip on a two-game winning streak after beating the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, 104-94. Philly looks to bounce back after losing to the Utah Jazz on Thursday night, 96-118. The Warriors and 76ers played last month on November 24, 2021 — a game that resulted in a dominant 116-96 victory for Golden State.

There are many storylines to follow for this game. The last time these teams played, Philly had several missing players due to injuries and COVID-19 Protocols including Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Both are expected to play tonight so the game may be more competitive this time around as the Warriors have to scheme their defense around stopping Embiid.

There is also the 2nd edition of this year’s Curry Bowl as Stephen Curry and Seth Curry will play each other for the 16th time in their careers. Steph won the first matchup against his brother this year and has won 13 games total against him dating back to 2015.

Lastly, there is the chase for the three-point record. Steph is 10 threes away from breaking Ray Allen’s all-time record and has a legitimate shot to achieve it tonight (at least for his superhuman standards). Curry hasn’t been shy about what the record would mean to him, so it would be great to see him finally accomplish it, especially against his brother’s team on national tv.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid

Regular Season Game #26

Who: Golden State Warriors (21 - 4) at Philadelphia 76ers (14 - 12)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)