LeBron James calls Stephen Curry ‘a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player’

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is 10 threes away from becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in made three-point shots. It is a huge milestone in a future hall of fame career that even has former championship rival LeBron James talking.

LeBron, wrapping up a lengthy soliloquy on Steph Curry soon passing Ray Allen in 3-pointers made.



"We are all witnesses to what Steph Curry has done in his career.... He's a once-in-a-lifetime basketball player." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 11, 2021

LeBron James to @mcten re: Steph Curry being on the cusp of passing Ray Allen to become the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made: pic.twitter.com/Gxka3tdZU4 — michael corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 11, 2021

Curry made six threes in the Warriors’ most recent matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Every Golden State fan knew that sixteen threes in one game to break the record at home was probably not going to happen. However, in the back of everyone’s mind, there was this feeling that if anyone could pull off such a legendary performance, Curry would somehow find a way to do it.

LeBron’s praise for Steph shows that the respect for his ability to shoot the ball is not just reserved for the fans, but is a sentiment felt even among other all-time great players in the game. They’ve had their battles and LeBron was a witness to Curry’s elite marksmanship on more than one occasion, including three NBA Finals. Despite the rivalry driven by their stanbases, the reality is both players recognize each other’s greatness and are happy to give the other praise especially when a milestone like Curry breaking the three-point record is about to be achieved.

Curry and the Warriors will now begin a five-game road trip starting in Philadelphia. If he does not break the record tonight, he will have his chances during the remaining games of this road trip which are at Indiana, New York, Boston, and Toronto. With reports of the team potentially resting Curry during the first night of a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers, the most realistic chance for Curry to break the record will be on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.