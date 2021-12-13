How to watch Warriors at Pacers

The 27th game of the season is on the way with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Indiana Pacers tonight. The game will be play at 4pm PT in Indianapolis and can be watched on NBA TV.

The Warriors are coming off a tough loss this past Saturday night — losing to the Philadelphia 76ers, 93-102. On the other hand, the Pacers are on a three-game win streak after beating the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, 106-93. The Warriors and Pacers played each other twice last season and split the series. Their most recent game was played on February 24, 2021 and ended with a Warriors win, 111-107.

Despite rumors of the Warriors resting Stephen Curry and some of the other starters, Golden State should have their usual players available for tonight’s game. The Pacers are an interesting matchup for the Warriors because of the size they play with in their starting front court. Golden State struggled to contain Joel Embiid down the stretch of Saturday’s game so keep an eye out for how they defend (future Warriors?) Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner down low.

Of course, there is Steph’s three-point record chase. Curry is only seven threes away from breaking the record after making three against the 76ers. If he gets it done tonight, he would break the record against the team of another former three-point king, Reggie Miller. If not, he’ll have a chance tomorrow in the second night of a back-to-back against the New York Knicks.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Pacers: Malcom Brogdon, Caris LeVert, Torrey Craig, Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner

Regular Season Game #27

Who: Golden State Warriors (21 - 5) at Indiana Pacers (12 - 16)

When: 4:00 p.m. PT

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

TV: NBA TV (available on fuboTV)