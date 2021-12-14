No NBA player has more career made threes than Stephen Curry

Steph Curry finally stands alone. The Golden State Warriors superstar, and consensus greatest shooter in NBA history passed Ray Allen on Tuesday to become the NBA’s all-time leader in total threes made.

With a gorgeous jumper that splashed through the net in the first quarter against the New York Knicks, Curry made career three No. 2,974.

H I S T 3⃣ R Y



Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter this game has ever seen pic.twitter.com/BmEhQFcJDH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 15, 2021

No player in NBA history has done that, and I suspect it will be quite a while before another player does — and by the time they do, Curry will have who knows how many hundreds or thousands more. James Harden is the closest active player, more than 450 threes behind Curry.

It’s been obvious for years that this record was Curry’s to break ... it was simply a matter of when. It happened in career game No. 788, whereas Allen needed 1,300 games to reach the mark.

He’s truly a one of a kind player, and we get the pleasure of watching him make history on a regular basis.

Congrats on an incredible accomplishment, Steph. It’s going to stand for a very long time.