How to watch Warriors at Knicks

The Golden State Warriors continue their road trip by playing their 28th game of the season against the New York Knicks. The game will be played at 4:30pm PT in New York and can be watched on TNT.

The Warriors are playing their second game of a back-to-back after beating the Indiana Pacers in a comeback win, 102-100. The Knicks last played on Sunday in a 97-112 defeat to the defending champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. The last time the Warriors played in New York was on February 23, 2021 in a game that resulted in a 114-106 Golden State victory.

It will be interesting to see how energize Golden State will be coming into this game since they barely managed to win a hard-fought, ugly game less than 24 hours ago. There were also reports last night of travel issues that may factor into the team’s fatigue.

The Warriors are stuck in Indianapolis due to mechanical issues with their plane, sources to tell me and @anthonyVslater. They are staying overnight and leaving for New York on a Tuesday morning. They are schedule the Knicks tomorrow on a back-to-back. — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) December 14, 2021

Despite all this, if there was any reason for the team to come out full of energy, it would be for the rare opportunity to be a part of NBA history. All eyes will be on Stephen Curry as he is two made threes away from finally breaking the all-time record. Curry has a reputation at the Garden with a signature performance back in 2013 where he scored 54 points on 11-of-13 shooting from deep. Fatigue or not, look for Curry to make history tonight and claim his rightful place as the three-point king.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Knicks: Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson

Regular Season Game #28

Who: Golden State Warriors (22 - 5) at New York Knicks (12 - 15)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

TV: TNT (available on fuboTV)