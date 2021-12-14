Preview: Warriors are showing up late to Curry’s special night in New York

Stephen Curry came into the NBA as a skinny long range specialist. Just check out his draft profile:

I know that this is stating the obvious, but Curry’s game centers around his shot—which is as pure a stroke as I have ever seen. If you allow Curry to catch-and-shoot with his feet set and his shoulders square, he is automatic out to about 30 feet (literally). He also has an incredibly quick trigger, which allows him to get his shot off even when he is defended well. Curry has a great basketball IQ and truly understands how to run off screens and create space off the ball. He is also going to run into some issues at the point as well. His first step leaves much to be desired, and it more than likely will mean that Curry will have problems beating NBA points off the dribble.

Now look at how far he’s come. One shot away from tying Ray Allen’s hallowed three-point record 2,973, and two shots away from becoming the unquestioned king of the long ball. And he’s done it all for the franchise that drafted him: the Bay Area’s very own Golden State Warriors.

But if he’s going to break the record in Madison Square Garden, the place where he first burst into the national consciousness as pro, he’s going to overcome some of the most daunting circumstances in modern basketball history.

The Warriors’ plane finally took off out of Indianapolis at 10:35 this morning. Expected to arrive in NYC a bit after noon. Team will probably get to hotel between 1-2 pm. Tip vs Knicks at 7:30. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 14, 2021

Fly in the day of the game. After playing a game the night before. And play a game. Wow — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 14, 2021

Now a Delay?? Wow! As the story is told it gets greater and greater… However…



GAMEDAY!!!! Rah rah rah!! GAS UP!!!!!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 14, 2021

Curry breaking the record would be a huge win for himself, his family, his franchise, and Dub Nation at large. But if the Warriors can survive on the road against the Knicks? That win could go a long way to instilling deeper confidence into a team figuring out how to win again.

The greatest show in basketball in the greatest arena in the world; even if the Dubs are showing up late, it’s fashionably late.

Golden State Warriors @ New York Knicks

December 14th, 2021 | 4:30 PT

Watch: TNT, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game