Fans expect Steph Curry’s record to stand for a long time

On Tuesday, Steph Curry became the NBA’s all-time leader in threes made as the Golden State Warriors earned a hard-fought victory over the New York Knicks.

Curry will add to that tally a lot this year. And then he’ll add to it a lot next year. And then he’ll keep adding to it for many years, until the day he decides to permanently hang up his Under Armour sneakers.

I’m already dreading that day.

Once Curry retires and the record stops increasing, jump shot lovers everywhere can start turning their eyes to the next generation of shooters, trying to figure out who will be able to break Curry’s record.

And according to NBA fans, that person won’t be coming around for a while. In the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, NBA fans think Curry’s record will last for at least a decade after he’s done draining triples.

It’s a hard record to predict, because the league is changing so much, and so quickly. To see just how much shooting has changed during Curry’s career, he’s currently averaging far more made threes per game than he averaged three-point attempts in any of his first three seasons. It’s entirely possible that Curry could be surpassed by a lesser shooter who simply got to take more shots due to the evolution of the game.

In less fun NBA news, there have been a lot of coronavirus cases around the league lately, and earlier this week the league postponed its first games of the year. Yet most fans think the NBA has been too slow to react to COVID-19 developments, with the majority of fans believing that the league should be quicker to postpone games.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds.

