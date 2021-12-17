Preview: Warriors look to snap 5-game losing streak to Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been a problem for the Golden State Warriors in recent contests. Boston has a five game win streak on the the Dubs, which is almost unthinkable considering how the Warriors excel at getting payback on foes who best them.

We can go all the way back to Brady Klopfer’s recap on March 5th, 2019:

The Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors 128-95 on Tuesday night and, honestly, it wasn’t nearly that close. If you watched this game and came back for a recap, you’re some kind of masochist. If you didn’t watch the game, let me spoil it for you: stop while you’re ahead. Leave. Never look back. This game was a waste of everyone’s time, and writing about it and reading about it is also kind of a waste of time.

Or Daniel Hardee’s (oh snap that’s me) recap on November 15th, 2019:

The Golden State Warriors battled valiantly, but ultimate fell to the league’s hottest team, losing to the Boston Celtics by a final score of 105-100. Boston won it’s 10th straight game by surviving a powerful Warriors defensive effort that had the Dubs up late in the fourth quarter. Kemba Walker ultimately slammed the door shut, scoring 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. Rookie Eric Paschall led Golden State with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Draymond Green tallied a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell scored 12 points in 25 minutes before leaving with a thumb injury.

Or Jas Kang’s on February 2nd, 2021:

The Dubs fell to 3-9 against teams above .500 but were right there with the Celtics until running out of gas late in the fourth quarter. Golden State led 94-91 with 7:32 left but was outscored 20-13 the rest of the way. It didn’t help that an already shorthanded Warriors squad dealt with a significant blow early on. Already without rookie James Wiseman, Golden State lost big man Kevon Looney to an ankle injury before the half.

No matter how you slice it, the Warriors have been taking L’s to Boston for YEARS now. For a franchise as prideful and dominant as Golden State, that’s gotta change right? Boston has a 14-14 record right now; is it time for the Dubs to push them under .500? Then again Boston is fresh of beating the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Dubs better be ready when they go into Beantown.

Poll Will the Warriors finally beat Boston? For sure, Boston sucks this year anyways

ARE YOU CRAZY? The Celtics are at home and have the Warriors number! vote view results 77% For sure, Boston sucks this year anyways (49 votes)

22% ARE YOU CRAZY? The Celtics are at home and have the Warriors number! (14 votes) 63 votes total Vote Now

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics

December 17th, 2021 | 4:30 PT

Watch: ESPN | Listen: 95.7 The Game