How to watch Warriors at Celtics

The Golden State Warriors will tip off their 29th game of the season tonight against the Boston Celtics. The game will be played at 4:30pm PT and can be seen on ESPN.

The Warriors moved to 2-1 on this five-game road trip by beating the New York Knicks on Tuesday, 105-96. The Celtics are also coming off a win after beating the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, 117-103. The Warriors have lost five straight to the Celtics dating back to the 2018-19 season. Their most recent game against them was in April 17, 2021 and resulted in a 114-119 Warriors loss.

This will be the first night of a back-to-back for Golden State. They are coming off an emotional win on Tuesday after Stephen Curry broke the record for most three-pointers made in NBA history. Curry has been transparent about how much the record meant to him and how it affected his play. Look for him to play more loose and open the flood gates with his shooting now that the record is out of the way.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Celtics: Dennis Schroder, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III

Regular Season Game #29

Who: Golden State Warriors (23 - 5) at Boston Celtics (14 - 14)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)