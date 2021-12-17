Jordan Poole enters health and safety protocols

With 47 players entering health and safety protocols this December, it seemed inevitable that every team in the league — including the Warriors — would be affected, one way or another. With a winter surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the arrival of the more-transmissible Omicron variant, it wasn’t a matter of if, but a matter of when.

“When” for the Warriors arrived on Friday morning. Per a tweet from The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, it was revealed that Jordan Poole entered health and safety protocols.

Warriors news: Jordan Poole has entered health and safety protocols. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 17, 2021

Whether Poole is the first domino to drop, or is merely an isolated case, is yet to be seen. Take note: The Warriors played the Knicks three days ago, after which Kevin Knox II was announced to have entered health and safety protocols.

Kevin Knox II (health and safety protocols) is out for tonight’s game at Houston. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 16, 2021

Also, not long after Poole’s status was announced, the Boston Celtics — the Warriors’ upcoming opponents — announced that Al Horford and Grant Williams have also entered health and safety protocols.

The Celtics now say Al Horford and Grant Williams join Jabari Parker in the health and safety protocols. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 17, 2021

In case more Warriors players are announced to have entered COVID-19 protocols, this post will be updated. Suffice to say, the NBA has an outbreak problem at their hands and it is fast becoming out of control.