Player grades: Warriors vs. Celtics

The Golden State Warriors picked up win No. 24 on Friday night, blowing a 20-point lead but bouncing back to beat the Boston Celtics 111-107.

It was a bit of a funny win, but all wins count the same, and all road wins are worth celebrating.

Now let’s grade each Dub, weighting for our expectations.

Draymond Green

31 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 block, 2 turnovers, 5 fouls, 2-for-6 shooting, 0-for-3 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, -7

Little bit of a funny game for Green, who did all the things that make you love his game, but with some of the frustrating bits as well. His threes looked awful, and his defense, while very good, had a lot of fouls.

But he was Dray, and that meant a lot of good stuff.

Draymond Green is EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/h24YJTOfgq — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2021

Grade: B

Post-game bonus: Led the team in assists.

Andrew Wiggins

36 minutes, 27 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 4 fouls, 11-for-20 shooting, 5-for-7 threes, +13

The Warriors found some brilliance in the second quarter, where their lead at one point ballooned to 20 points. And Wiggins was their best player through the run, scoring 18 points in the frame, a career-high for a quarter.

21 points for @22wiggins

& we've got over a half to play



@NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/bfOB34yGFr — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 18, 2021

Add in strong defense and no turnovers, and it was a really nice game for Wiggins.

Grade: A

Kevon Looney

21 minutes, 6 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 2-for-3 shooting, 2-for-4 free throws, -6

I noticed a lot of people saying mean things about Looney on Twitter, but this was a pretty good game for him!

Grade: B+

Post-game bonus: Led the team in rebounds.

Steph Curry

35 minutes, 30 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 6 turnovers, 6 fouls, 8-for-21 shooting, 5-for-14 threes, 9-for-9 free throws, -10

Curry was utterly brilliant in the first quarter, splashing in a wildly-efficient 16 points on 5-for-7 shooting. But in the final three quarters he had 14 points on 3-for-14 shooting.

The turnovers and fouls were a bummer, as was the efficiency. He’s obviously still as elite as elites get, but he’s in a bit of a rut by his standards.

Grade: B-

Post-game bonus: Led the team in points, worst plus/minus on the team

Moses Moody

10 minutes, 2 points, 1 steal, 1 block, 1 turnover, 1 foul, 1-for-6 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, 0 +/-

Moody got the start in place of Jordan Poole, who missed the game after entering the league’s health and safety protocols. He had a rough game from an offensive standpoint, but his defense was really quite impressive.

I mentioned the other day that Gary Payton II became the second player this year to have a steal and a block without a rebound or an assist ... Moody became the third!

Grade: B

Nemanja Bjelica

16 minutes, 7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 foul, 2-for-7 shooting, 1-for-2 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, +7

Not a very efficient scoring game by Bjeli, but a very good overall game, as he was everywhere, and did everything. The dude is just a darn good basketball player.

Grade: B+

Jonathan Kuminga

4 minutes, 2 points, 1 foul, 1-for-2 shooting, 0-for-1 threes, -6

Kuminga quickly replaced Moody, but didn’t really do much of anything either, and then didn’t get a chance to improve on it.

Grade: B-

Andre Iguodala

24 minutes, 12 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks, 1 turnover, 2 fouls, 5-for-9 shooting, 2-for-6 threes, +10

This was as typical of an Iguodala performance as you’ll ever see, complete with a bizarre somewhat off-topic post-game interview.

There’s no one like him, folks.

Grade: A+

Otto Porter Jr.

17 minutes, 6 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 3-for-5 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, -1

Porter missed his only threes, but found a way to make an impact with some timely shots inside the art, and a whole bunch of rebounds.

Grade: B+

Juan Toscano-Anderson

5 minutes, 0 points, 1 steal, 1 turnover, 1 foul, -3

JTA didn’t really get much of an opportunity in this game, and didn’t do much with the small opportunity he got.

Grade: B-

Damion Lee

18 minutes, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2-for-6 shooting, 2-for-5 threes, 2-for-2 free throws, +15

Lee put the finishing touches on the game, making a pair of free throws to push the lead to multiple possessions with just a few seconds remaining. Other than that it wasn’t a statistically notable game for Lee, but he did play quite well.

Grade: B+

Gary Payton II

10 minutes, 5 points, 2 fouls, 2-for-3 shooting, 1-for-2 threes, 0-for-2 free throws, -9

GP2 continues to make open jumpers, and that’s terrifying news for 29 other teams.

Grade: B

Chris Chiozza

12 minutes, 0 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 0-for-2 shooting, 0-for-2 threes, +17

I’m not sure what’s funnier: Curry having the team’s worst plus/minus, Chiozza having the team’s best plus/minus, or the Warriors winning a game where both of those things happened.

Grade: B+

Post-game bonus: Led the team in plus/minus

Friday’s DNPs: Jeff Dowtin

Friday’s inactives: Klay Thompson, James Wiseman