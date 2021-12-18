How to watch Warriors at Raptors

The Golden State Warriors will wrap up their five-game road trip with a game against the Toronto Raptors tonight at 4:30pm PT. The game will be played in Toronto and can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are 3-1 during this road trip after beating the Boston Celtics last night, 111-107. While Golden State will be playing for the second night in a row, Toronto will have four days of rest in between their last game and this one. The Raptors played on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, a game in which they lost 129-131. When Golden State and Toronto played earlier this season on November 21, 2021, the Warriors beat them 119-104.

Fatigue is starting to become an issue for the Warriors during this second night of a back-to-back. Earlier in the week, the team hinted at possibly resting some of their veterans for tonight’s game. With starting shooting guard Jordan Poole already entering Health and Safety Protocols on Friday, the Warriors have decided to keep out five additional key players.

Out for the Warriors against the Raptors tomorrow

-Steph Curry - rest

-Andrew Wiggins - left knee soreness

-Andre Iguodala - right knee management

-Draymond Green - Right hip tightness

-Otto Porter - Left foot management

-Jordan Poole: health and safety protocols. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2021

This leaves the Warriors with the following eight players for tonight’s game: Gary Payton II, Chris Chiozza, Damion Lee, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kevon Looney, Nemanja Bjelica.

With a majority of the veterans resting, look for Golden State’s younger players to take on bigger responsibilities. Moses Moody already started in place of Jordan Poole, while Jonathan Kuminga has flashed his explosive athleticism and defensive potential during his limited minutes on the court. It will also be nice to see how the Warriors’ pair of lottery picks matchup against Toronto’s own lottery pick, Scottie Barnes.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Chris Chiozza, Moses Moody, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam

Regular Season Game #30

Who: Golden State Warriors (24 - 5) at Toronto Raptors (13 - 15)

When: 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)