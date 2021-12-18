 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Warriors missing 8 rotation players including Steph, Draymond vs Raptors

Golden State never seems to get their best squad together in their infrequent trips to Toronto.

By Daniel Hardee
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and healthy players just don’t seem to always be aligned when they visit the Toronto Raptors. Per Anthony Slater, tonight the Warriors will be without eight players. We knew they wouldn’t have Klay Thompson and James Wiseman until January, but now they don’t have their:

  • Leading Scorer
  • Second leading scorer
  • Former Finals MVP
  • Best defender in the game
  • Bench 3-and-D hooper
  • Third leading scorer

Egads! What is it about these Toronto games where the Dubs can’t seem to get their full complement on the court? In 2018 they were without Stephen Curry as Kevin Durant went berserk for 51 points in a duel with Kawhi Leonard:

In 2019 KD played his last game as a Warrior while facing Toronto in the NBA Finals:

In 2020 the Dubs couldn’t even make it to Canada because the season got all screwy during the global shutdown, sigh. In 2021 when the Dubs returned to The North, both Splash Bros and Draymond Green were out as the Raptors blew out the Dubs in particularly humiliating fashion, 130-77.

Gotta feel bad for Raptors fans who won’t get a chance to see the best of the Dubs tonight. Golden State has the best record in the league; it’d be nice for Toronto to get an education in what rebuilding while retaining stars looks like.

Poll

Should Raptor fans be angry or grateful the Warrior aren’t sending their elite force?

view results
  • 36%
    Angry: this is their chance to witness greatness
    (62 votes)
  • 63%
    Grateful: They need a win to fight for playoff positioning
    (109 votes)
171 votes total Vote Now

