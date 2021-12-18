Warriors missing 8 rotation players including Steph, Draymond vs Raptors

The Golden State Warriors and healthy players just don’t seem to always be aligned when they visit the Toronto Raptors. Per Anthony Slater, tonight the Warriors will be without eight players. We knew they wouldn’t have Klay Thompson and James Wiseman until January, but now they don’t have their:

Leading Scorer

Second leading scorer

Former Finals MVP

Best defender in the game

Bench 3-and-D hooper

Third leading scorer

Out for the Warriors against the Raptors tomorrow

-Steph Curry - rest

-Andrew Wiggins - left knee soreness

-Andre Iguodala - right knee management

-Draymond Green - Right hip tightness

-Otto Porter - Left foot management

-Jordan Poole: health and safety protocols. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 18, 2021

Egads! What is it about these Toronto games where the Dubs can’t seem to get their full complement on the court? In 2018 they were without Stephen Curry as Kevin Durant went berserk for 51 points in a duel with Kawhi Leonard:

In 2019 KD played his last game as a Warrior while facing Toronto in the NBA Finals:

In 2020 the Dubs couldn’t even make it to Canada because the season got all screwy during the global shutdown, sigh. In 2021 when the Dubs returned to The North, both Splash Bros and Draymond Green were out as the Raptors blew out the Dubs in particularly humiliating fashion, 130-77.

The Raptors 130-77 win over the Warriors was historically good — or bad if you ask Golden State fans



• 53 points is the largest margin of victory in Raptors history

• 53 points is third-worst loss in Warriors history pic.twitter.com/YY2kMvEA7C — SB Nation (@SBNation) April 3, 2021

Gotta feel bad for Raptors fans who won’t get a chance to see the best of the Dubs tonight. Golden State has the best record in the league; it’d be nice for Toronto to get an education in what rebuilding while retaining stars looks like.

Sucks for Raptors fans that they won’t get to see the Warriors’ best, but it’s gonna be 50% capacity as it is due to covid, so a bunch we’re going to miss out anyway. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) December 18, 2021