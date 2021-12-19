Andrew Wiggins enters health and safety protocols

Even if the Golden State Warriors opted to rest their veterans by not only holding them out against the Toronto Raptors, but also flying them back to the Bay Area ahead of the rest of the roster and the coaching staff, they still could not avoid another one of their key players entering health and safety protocols.

Per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Andrew Wiggins is the latest domino to fall:

Latest Warriors injury report: Andrew Wiggins has been placed in health and safety protocols. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 20, 2021

That means the Warriors will be without two starters tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings, and — assuming Wiggins and Jordan Poole fail to test negative for two consecutive days, 24 hours apart — will be without two starters for several games, including during the highly anticipated Christmas-day game against this season’s main Western Conference rivals, the Phoenix Suns.

