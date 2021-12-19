 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Andrew Wiggins enters health and safety protocols

The Warriors are now without two starters.

By Joe Viray
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Even if the Golden State Warriors opted to rest their veterans by not only holding them out against the Toronto Raptors, but also flying them back to the Bay Area ahead of the rest of the roster and the coaching staff, they still could not avoid another one of their key players entering health and safety protocols.

Per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Andrew Wiggins is the latest domino to fall:

That means the Warriors will be without two starters tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings, and — assuming Wiggins and Jordan Poole fail to test negative for two consecutive days, 24 hours apart — will be without two starters for several games, including during the highly anticipated Christmas-day game against this season’s main Western Conference rivals, the Phoenix Suns.

This post will be updated should there be any further news.

More From Golden State Of Mind

Loading comments...