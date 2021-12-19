Preview: Warriors welcome Kings to Chase Center with key players missing

The last time the Golden State Warriors crossed paths when the Sacramento Kings, GSW came away with a 119-107 victory in California’s capital. That win moved the Dubs to 3-0 while the Kings fell to a 1-2 record.

Fast forward to Monday night when the two teams will clash again; Golden State has 24-6 record, right behind the Phoenix Suns for best in the league. Meanwhile the Kings are 13-18, and reeling from players being taken out due to health and safety protocols.

December 15: Marvin Bagley III and Terence Davis ruled out.

December 16: Louis King ruled out.

December 17: De’Aaron Fox, Alex Len, and Davion Mitchell ruled out.

December 19: Richaun Holmes ruled out.

OH yeah and their coach, former Warriors assistant Alvin Gentry, is out too.

Sacramento Kings coach Alvin Gentry tested positive for Covid and won’t coach vs. Wizards tonight, Gentry tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 15, 2021

The Warriors are now beginning to feel the dilemma, as both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins were ruled out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Sources: The NBA will allow teams to sign one replacement player for each of its players who are under contract and tests positive for COVID-19 -- effective immediately through Jan. 19. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

Sources: NBA teams will now be required to sign one replacement player when they have two positive tests on the roster. For three positive tests, two replacement signings are required. For four positive results or more, three hardship signings required. https://t.co/tOtwOLzyb4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 20, 2021

So looks like the Warriors won't be required to sign anyone after all assuming they have no other absences outside of Poole, Wiggins, Wiseman, and Thompson. https://t.co/kefdW1zkC7 — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) December 20, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

December 20th, 2021 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game