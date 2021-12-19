 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Warriors welcome Kings to Chase Center with key players missing

Golden State meets Sacramento for the second time this season.

By Daniel Hardee
NBA: Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Golden State Warriors crossed paths when the Sacramento Kings, GSW came away with a 119-107 victory in California’s capital. That win moved the Dubs to 3-0 while the Kings fell to a 1-2 record.

Fast forward to Monday night when the two teams will clash again; Golden State has 24-6 record, right behind the Phoenix Suns for best in the league. Meanwhile the Kings are 13-18, and reeling from players being taken out due to health and safety protocols.

  • December 15: Marvin Bagley III and Terence Davis ruled out.
  • December 16: Louis King ruled out.
  • December 17: De’Aaron Fox, Alex Len, and Davion Mitchell ruled out.
  • December 19: Richaun Holmes ruled out.

OH yeah and their coach, former Warriors assistant Alvin Gentry, is out too.

The Warriors are now beginning to feel the dilemma, as both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins were ruled out due to the league’s health and safety protocols.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings

December 20th, 2021 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

