Stephen Curry is the Western Conference Player of the Month

For the third consecutive month — dating back to last season — Stephen Curry is the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month, per a release from Warriors PR.

For the October-November period, Curry averaged 27.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists. He shot 52.4% on twos, 41.2% on threes, 94.3% on free throws, and is putting up an efficient scoring season so far, as evidenced by his 62.7% True Shooting.

Unsurprisingly. Curry is leading the league in three-point attempts per game (13.1), three-point makes per game (5.4, on track for a career high), and total three-point makes (108, 22 more than second place on the list, Buddy Hield).

Curry is currently on pace for 422 threes, which would shatter the previous record of 402 set by Curry himself during his 2015-16 unanimous MVP campaign.

While the Warriors have been a much better offensive team so far due to improved depth and better-fitting pieces around Curry — they’ve gone from 20th in offensive rating to 3rd as of this writing — they have mostly been monumentally better with Curry on the floor; they have been nearly 16 points per 100 possessions better during his 686 minutes of playing time, which includes an improvement of 12 points per 100 possessions on offense, per PBP Stats.

With an improved defensive performance to boot, Curry has become the early-season frontrunner for MVP, leading the Warriors to an 18-3 record and a share of the Western Conference lead, as well as sharing the distinction of having the NBA’s best record with the Phoenix Suns.

To celebrate, here are all of Curry’s 108 threes this season: