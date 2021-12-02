 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Injury News: Lee set to return, Iguodala out, and more

Lee returns after missing two game, while Iguodala will miss his eighth game of the season.

By Ricko Mendoza
/ new
The Golden State Warriors will play against the Phoenix Suns tomorrow in a rematch of Tuesday night’s primetime matchup. The Warriors will be getting some help with the return of Damion Lee to the lineup after he missed two games with a shoulder injury according to a tweet by Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Although Lee’s return is good news for the Warriors, they will still have to play without small forward Andre Iguodala who will miss his eighth game due to a knee injury. Rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were active for the first game against the Suns but did not play any minutes. They will be unavailable this time around after being assigned to the G-League.

Damion Lee has been good for the Warriors this season, bringing in a calming veteran presence capable of making the right play at the right time. In the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game, Golden State’s offense was in disarray as the Suns’ defense focused their attention on stopping Stephen Curry and Draymond Green from making plays. Lee may not solve all of the Warriors’ problems, but his high IQ and shot-making should be beneficial to the team, especially while Iguodala remains out.

