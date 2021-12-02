Preview: Warriors look for payback against red hot Suns

The Golden State Warriors are seeking vengeance one game after suffering a defeat to the Phoenix Suns in the most highly anticipated game of the year. But this rematch between the two teams tied for the best record in the NBA (18-3) is apparently SO INTERESTING that ESPN bumped the Lakers vs Clippers battle for LA off in favor of this game.

Warriors fans, can you believe we’ve reached a time where the NBA would remove a LeBron James superteam Lakers squad from a primetime slot? And for a team WITHOUT Klay Thompson in the lineup? My gosh, the Dubs are on a new level.

But they’ll have to reach an even higher level to knock off the Suns, who despite losing Devin Booker to a hamstring injury, put the ultimate clamps on Golden State’s dangerous offense.

Look at the Suns Defense on Steph curry … absolute clamps pic.twitter.com/VqyTbzAgW9 — Picks (@tuckerforthewin) December 1, 2021

Draymond Green on their loss to the Phoenix Suns: "We didn’t have much ball movement. We didn’t have much player movement. We kind of fell into the switches and let them set their defense. I think we could have moved around a bit more." pic.twitter.com/Fvanf9UPrt — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) December 1, 2021

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was the former GM of the Phoenix Suns during the Steve Nash days. I think this Suns team epitomizes what he dreamed of during his time in Phoenix; a defensive-minded squad that could pick the opponent apart on the other end with a hall-of-fame point guard and a dangerous big man. Kerr had Nash and Amare Stoudemire/Shaquille O’Neal, while these Suns boast the dynamic duo of Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton.

If the Warriors are to get payback Friday night, it will be because they cracked Phoenix’s defensive shell and limited those two hoopers.

Phoenix has won 17 in a row, but the Warriors haven’t lost two games in a row all season. The Dubs are 11-1 at home, but the Suns are 9-1 on the road. This clash of reigning Western Conference champ versus the greatest franchise of the modern era is must-see viewing. Just ask ESPN!

Poll Will Steph Curry play better Friday night? Yes, great players never play bad in back to back games

No, CP3 has the answer for him after all these years vote view results 90% Yes, great players never play bad in back to back games (130 votes)

9% No, CP3 has the answer for him after all these years (14 votes) 144 votes total Vote Now

Game Details

WHO: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns

WHEN: Friday, December 3rd at 7:00 p.m. PST

WHERE: Chase Center — San Francisco, CA

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area

BLOG BUDDY: Bright Side Of The Sun