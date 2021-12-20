How to watch Warriors vs. Kings

The Golden State Warriors will be playing in their 31st game of the season tonight as they take on the Sacramento Kings. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are coming off a loss against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, 100-119. The Kings played last night in a win against the San Antonio Spurs, 121-114. Golden State has won three out of the last four games against the Kings. They most recently played against each other on October 24, 2021 — a game that resulted in a 119-107 victory for the Warriors.

The Warriors begin this week back at home after finishing their road trip which featured two sets of back-to-back games in the same week. Fatigue has become an issue for the team as the Warriors sent several players home early in order to keep them fresh for tonight’s game. Although they could not find a way to beat the Raptors, the young players on the team received valuable playing time.

That extra experience for the Warriors’ depth will come in handy now as teams across the league are being bombarded with players landing in health and safety protocols. The Warriors will be without Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins due to COVID-19, while the Kings will be without six players including star point guard De’Aaron Fox, rookie Davion Mitchell, and interim coach Alvin Gentry. Look for Golden State to experiment with different lineup combinations as they adapt to the league-wide COVID-19 outbreak.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Damion Lee, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Kings: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Chimezie Metu, Harrison Barnes, Tristan Thompson

Regular Season Game #31

Who: Golden State Warriors (24 - 6) vs. Sacramento Kings (13 - 18)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)