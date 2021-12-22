The NBA has been bombarded with COVID-19 cases recently and the Golden State Warriors are no exception. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Damion Lee has entered health and safety protocols.

Golden State is listing guard Damion Lee in the league's Covid protocols. He joins Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole there. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021

Lee has been in a slump recently but played well in his last game against the Sacramento Kings with 18 points on 4-4 shooting from the three-point line. He will be the third Warrior to enter health and safety protocols joining Jordan Poole who entered protocols last Friday and Andrew Wiggins who entered protocols this past Sunday. With Andre Iguodala also likely to miss time due to a knee injury, Golden State will suddenly be lacking in depth at the wing position.

Earlier today, the Warriors signed Quinndary Weatherspoon to a 10-day hardship contract. The new league rules state a team must sign a replacement player if they have two players testing positive. The rules go on to state that a team must sign a second replacement player if they have three players testing positive. Look for the Warriors to make another move as the current outbreak continues.