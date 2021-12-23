How to watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors will play their 32nd game of the season tonight as they tip off against the Memphis Grizzlies. The game will be played at 7pm PT and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors played their last game on Monday and came away with the 113-98 home victory against the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies are on a two-game losing streak after a defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, 99-102. Golden State has lost two in a row to Memphis dating back to the play-in game last season. Their most recent game was played on October 28, 2021 and resulted in the Warriors’ first loss of the season, 101-104.

The big story coming into this game is the growing list of inactive players on Golden State’s roster. Klay Thompson and James Wiseman will remain out due to their injuries. Andre Iguodala is out tonight with a knee injury, and Damion Lee has been added to the COVID-19 list alongside Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

The Warriors’ depth will be tested tonight against a gritty Grizzlies team that has had their number the past couple of games. If the Warriors are going to win tonight, look for a big game from their supporting cast as Memphis will shift their defensive attention onto Stephen Curry.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

Regular Season Game #32

Who: Golden State Warriors (25 - 6) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (19 - 13)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)