Steph Curry erupts as Warriors squeak by Grizzlies

It was starting to feel like the Memphis Grizzlies had the Golden State Warriors number, but the Dubs reversed things on Thursday night, exacting revenge and beating the Grizz 113-104.

It was a classic Steph Curry performance, with the superstar getting the better of Dillon Brooks, one of the league’s top defenders on him. After struggling with efficiency in recent games, Curry turned on the shooting percentage afterburners, dropping in a brilliant 46 points on 13-for-22 shooting, including 8-for-14 from three-point range.

Things were ugly early, as Memphis jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first frame. But the Warriors fought back to make it a one-point game at halftime, and took a single-digit lead into the final frame.

From there they pushed the lead and threatened to run away with things, but Memphis came roaring back, tying the game in the final minutes. But a few key plays put the Warriors back on top, and after a foul-heavy, long-lasting final minute, Golden State emerged with a 113-104 win.

Gary Payton II was sensational, dropping in a season-high 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting, while going 4-for-7 from deep. He and Curry were the only two players in double figures for the Dubs, but there were strong contributions all around.

The offense went cold a few times with Curry on the bench, largely due to the team’s secondary and tertiary scorers, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, being out due to the health and safety protocols. But Payton and Otto Porter Jr., who started in Poole and Wiggins’ absences, were up to the task of contributing, and the Warriors looked well-rounded even with two starters out.

They got sloppy at times, still committing way too many turnovers, but the assists were aplenty, and they shot 47.5% for distance. That was enough to get past a pesky Grizzlies team.

The Warriors moved to 26-6 on the year, and now await their Christmas day showdown with the Phoenix Suns.