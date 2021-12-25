How to watch Warriors at Suns

Happy Holidays Dub Nation! The Golden State Warriors will play in the annual Christmas primetime game this afternoon against the Phoenix Suns. The game will be played at 2pm PT in Phoenix and can be watched on ABC.

Golden State has won their last two games, most recently beating the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, 113-104. Phoenix extended their winning streak to five games after a 113-101 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. The Warriors and Suns traded wins the first two times they played each other this season with Golden State winning the last one, 118-96.

This will be a game between the two best teams in the NBA. Defense was the difference maker in their previous matchups as both teams took turns showing how elite they can be on that side of the floor. On defense, the Warriors and Suns are built similarly with a roster featuring long, athletic players with high basketball IQs. Both teams can pressure opposing ball handlers with premier on-ball defenders like Gary Payton II and Mikal Bridges. When their defenses break down, each team excels in making the correct rotations to provide help. In a matchup featuring some of the best offensive players in the league in Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul, look for each team’s defense to be the deciding factor.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball. Merry Christmas and GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Regular Season Game #33

Who: Golden State Warriors (26 - 6) at Phoenix Suns (26 - 5)

When: 2:00 p.m. PT

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

TV: ABC (available on fuboTV)