Was this your favorite Christmas Day Warriors win in recent history?

What’s your favorite Christmas Day victory from the Golden State Warriors in recent years? The dynasty has given Dub Nation a handful to choose from; the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson-Draymond Green trio has seen a fair share of Christmas magic.

The most recent one includes the emphatic 116-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns. The Dubs did this with basically half their roster and coaching staff on the shelf, and a hostile Phoenix crowd rooting against them.

But was it your fav Christmas day win? Let’s look over the options with as-it-happened commentary supplied via time machine:

2013 - Warriors show the Splash Bros-era is arriving in win over Lob City

Warriors 105, Clippers 103.

“The final Christmas Day game had a little bit of everything. The Warriors and Clippers gave basketball fans plenty of highlights in the only really close game of the night. Despite a quiet first half, Stephen Curry came to life late to lead the Warriors to hard-fought 105-103 victory. Curry went toe to toe with the best point guard in the league in Chris Paul and, although his final numbers weren’t as impressive, his team got the win. Curry finished with 15 points and 11 assists while Paul notched 26 points and 11 assists.” — Satchel Price, SB Nation

2015 - Warriors survive Cavaliers, temporarily hush “But if we had Kyrie and K-Love we would have won the Finals” excuse.

Warriors 89, Cavaliers 83.

“Overall, ‘twas a grind-out game. Andre Iguodala and Draymond iced the game with some clutch FT shooting, and Shaun Livingston killed the Cavs with the least efficient shot in basketball all night, setting a season-high with 16 points on nine attempts, the only Warrior to really “get hot” all night long. He and Draymond drove the team tonight.” - Derek Knight, GSOM

2017 - No Steph, No Problem as KD leads Dubs to a close victory over Bron’s Cavs

Warriors 99, Cavs 92

The Golden State Warriors were without Stephen Curry, and the Cleveland Cavaliers were without Isaiah Thomas. Cleveland struggled to shoot the ball inside the arc, and Golden State struggled to shoot the ball outside the arc. But on Christmas day, it didn’t matter. The teams who have met in the last three NBA Finals put on a holiday show, with a back-and-forth game that came down to the wire. Ultimately the Dubs got the best in this rivalry, and won 99-92. - Brady Klopfer, GSOM

2019 - Splash Bros-less Warriors humiliate Rockets for ol’ times sake

Warriors 116, Rockets 104.

Some wins feel better than others. The Golden State Warriors haven’t had many wins this year to compare against - they have three times as many defeats as victories - but their eighth win of the year surely felt the best. At home on Christmas day, in what was no longer billed as a marquee matchup, the Warriors upset the Houston Rockets, 116-104. — B. Klopfer, GSOM