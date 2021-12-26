The Golden State Warriors came through with a big Christmas Day win yesterday despite missing several players due to health and safety protocols. Unfortunately, the team will add another player to that list as Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols on Sunday according to a tweet by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 26, 2021

Green will be the fifth player on the team to enter health and safety protocols. He joins a growing list of Warriors players testing positive for COVID-19 including Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Damion Lee, and Moses Moody.

This is a big hit for a Golden State team who currently holds the best record in the NBA. Green is a big reason why the Warriors have been so dominant this season as he has been playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level. His ability to help his teammates all over the court and blow-up plays defensively has been the key to Golden State’s number one ranked defense.

The Warriors will now be down 5 players due to health and safety protocols as well as 3 players out due to injury in Klay Thompson, James Wiseman, and Andre Iguodala. Look for the Warriors to make moves as they adapt to the latest COVID-19 outbreak to hit the team.