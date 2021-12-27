Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins clear health and safety protocols

After days of not having their second and third-leading scorers on hand to relieve a bit of the load off of Stephen Curry’s shoulders, the Warriors are set on getting two of their crucial starters back.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the Bay today, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 28, 2021

Poole reportedly remained in Boston during his entire quarantine period, and has returned to the Bay Area. Barring any last minute changes, he will remain out against the Denver Nuggets tomorrow night, most likely due to conditioning.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins, who quarantined in the Bay Area, has also cleared protocols. Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Andrew Wiggins is cleared from health and safety protocols and not listed on the Warriors' injury report tomorrow against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole remains out. Wiggins quarantined in the Bay Area. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 28, 2021

As stated above by Slater, Wiggins is not listed on the injury report, which could very well mean that we will see him against the Nuggets tomorrow.

This post will be updated in case further news comes out, but with Draymond Green recently entering health and safety protocols, Wiggins and Poole coming back is a much-needed development.