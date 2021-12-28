How to watch Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors will play their 34th game of the season tonight against the Denver Nuggets. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be seen on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are coming off a big 116-107 Christmas Day win against the Phoenix Suns which gave them sole ownership of the best record in the NBA. The Nuggets last played against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday in a game they won, 103-100. Golden State and Denver played each other three times last season with Golden State winning two out of the three matchups. Their last game was played on April 23, 2021 and resulted in a 118-97 Warriors victory.

The big news coming into this game is the health and safety protocols that are taking players in and out of lineups across the league. The Warriors will be without their defensive ace in Draymond Green after he entered COVID-19 protocols on Sunday. He joins two other Warriors in Damion Lee and Moses Moody after they tested positive last week. The good news is that Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have cleared protocols on Monday. Wiggins is expected to return to the lineup tonight, but it is still unclear when Poole will be back.

Golden State is going to need all the help they can get as they take on the Nuggets and last year’s MVP, Nikola Jokic. Without Draymond to organize the defense, it’s going to be tough to contain Jokic who excels at picking apart opposing defenses with his elite passing. Fortunately, the Warriors have their own two-time MVP in Stephen Curry. The Nuggets have no answer for him defensively as Curry averaged 40 points in his three matchups against them last season including one where he went off for 53 points.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Gary Payton II, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Nuggets: Austin Rivers, Monte Morris, Will Barton, Jeff Green, Nikola Jokic

Regular Season Game #34

Who: Golden State Warriors (27 - 6) vs. Denver Nuggets (16 - 16)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)