Who ya got tonight: Warriors or Nuggets?

Both teams won’t be at full strength, but two MVPs will share the floor.

By Daniel Hardee
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Fresh off a stirring Christmas Day victory, the Golden State Warriors are back in action, this time against the Denver Nuggets. They took their last win with several key players out, but now the degree of difficulty is rising with All-Star Draymond Green in health and safety protocols.

That’s not great news for Golden State, especially considering they will have to deal with arguably the best big man in the game, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Without their defensive anchor, the Warriors will be throwing center Kevon Looney and an assortment of bodies at Jokic to keep “The Joker” from going berserk.

But the Warriors will have good news as Andrew Wiggins is reported to be returning to the team after being quarantined away from the squad.

Will Wiggins’ presence be enough to offset the loss of Green? The Dubs are probably going to need him and last year’s MVP runner up Stephen Curry to carry the offense in case this game turns into a shootout.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

December 28th, 2021 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV| Listen: 95.7 The Game

Poll

Who wins tonight, Denver or Golden State?

