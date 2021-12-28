Who ya got tonight: Warriors or Nuggets?

Fresh off a stirring Christmas Day victory, the Golden State Warriors are back in action, this time against the Denver Nuggets. They took their last win with several key players out, but now the degree of difficulty is rising with All-Star Draymond Green in health and safety protocols.

That’s not great news for Golden State, especially considering they will have to deal with arguably the best big man in the game, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Without their defensive anchor, the Warriors will be throwing center Kevon Looney and an assortment of bodies at Jokic to keep “The Joker” from going berserk.

The reigning #KiaMVP Nikola Jokic puts up a HUGE double-double to power the @nuggets to the win



26 PTS | 22 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/I83er5mfpQ — NBA (@NBA) December 27, 2021

But the Warriors will have good news as Andrew Wiggins is reported to be returning to the team after being quarantined away from the squad.

Andrew Wiggins is cleared from health and safety protocols and not listed on the Warriors' injury report tomorrow against the Nuggets. Jordan Poole remains out. Wiggins quarantined in the Bay Area. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 28, 2021

Will Wiggins’ presence be enough to offset the loss of Green? The Dubs are probably going to need him and last year’s MVP runner up Stephen Curry to carry the offense in case this game turns into a shootout.

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

December 28th, 2021 | 7:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV| Listen: 95.7 The Game