Andrew Wiggins played well vs Nuggets in first game back

Throughout the history of this Golden State of Mind publication, there’s been a highly esteemed postgame award given to the best performance by a Golden State Warrior. It’s known as the “Warrior Wonder”.
As we head into 2022, I’m bringing that tradition back. It wouldn’t be right for Klay Thompson to return to a world where there’s no prestigious WW award to be bestowed. And the young players like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody should all get a chance to be rewarded for their efforts.
So without more ado, here’s your Warrior Wonder from last night’s 89-86 loss to the Denver Nuggets!
Andrew Wiggins
In 32 minutes, Wiggins scored 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field, and nailed 3-of-6 of his attempts from beyond the arc. He also added 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block with only 2 turnovers. Not bad for a guy’s first game after being whisked away into the health and protocols quarantine.
Wiggins’ three-point shooting has been ridiculous this year, clocking in at 42% from deep. When he splashed over the giant Nikola Jokic wth a nifty stepback, it showed how confident he is this season with the ball in his hands.
Wiggs drops the three with Jokic in his face pic.twitter.com/CK26MO63UG— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2021
He even got some Draymondian passing done on this play:
Wiggins threw an absolute seed pic.twitter.com/IdFYZHCi1l— Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2021
Wiggins was the only Warrior Dub Nation could trust to get a bucket for the first half of the game until Stephen Curry got going. If he keeps putting up quality performances like this, I think we’ll be seeing him in his first All-Star game.
Poll
Who was your Warrior Wonder in the loss to the Nuggets?
-
12%
Stephen Curry
-
3%
Kevon Looney
-
72%
Andrew Wiggins
-
7%
Gary Payton II
-
0%
Juan Toscano-Anderson
-
3%
Other
