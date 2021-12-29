Andrew Wiggins played well vs Nuggets in first game back

Throughout the history of this Golden State of Mind publication, there’s been a highly esteemed postgame award given to the best performance by a Golden State Warrior. It’s known as the “Warrior Wonder”.

As we head into 2022, I’m bringing that tradition back. It wouldn’t be right for Klay Thompson to return to a world where there’s no prestigious WW award to be bestowed. And the young players like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody should all get a chance to be rewarded for their efforts.

So without more ado, here’s your Warrior Wonder from last night’s 89-86 loss to the Denver Nuggets!

Andrew Wiggins

In 32 minutes, Wiggins scored 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field, and nailed 3-of-6 of his attempts from beyond the arc. He also added 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block with only 2 turnovers. Not bad for a guy’s first game after being whisked away into the health and protocols quarantine.

Wiggins’ three-point shooting has been ridiculous this year, clocking in at 42% from deep. When he splashed over the giant Nikola Jokic wth a nifty stepback, it showed how confident he is this season with the ball in his hands.

Wiggs drops the three with Jokic in his face pic.twitter.com/CK26MO63UG — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2021

He even got some Draymondian passing done on this play:

Wiggins threw an absolute seed pic.twitter.com/IdFYZHCi1l — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 29, 2021

Wiggins was the only Warrior Dub Nation could trust to get a bucket for the first half of the game until Stephen Curry got going. If he keeps putting up quality performances like this, I think we’ll be seeing him in his first All-Star game.