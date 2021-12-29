 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Andrew Wiggins played well vs Nuggets in first game back

This man is playing like an All-Star!

By Daniel Hardee
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Throughout the history of this Golden State of Mind publication, there’s been a highly esteemed postgame award given to the best performance by a Golden State Warrior. It’s known as the “Warrior Wonder”.

As we head into 2022, I’m bringing that tradition back. It wouldn’t be right for Klay Thompson to return to a world where there’s no prestigious WW award to be bestowed. And the young players like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody should all get a chance to be rewarded for their efforts.

So without more ado, here’s your Warrior Wonder from last night’s 89-86 loss to the Denver Nuggets!

Andrew Wiggins

In 32 minutes, Wiggins scored 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field, and nailed 3-of-6 of his attempts from beyond the arc. He also added 8 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block with only 2 turnovers. Not bad for a guy’s first game after being whisked away into the health and protocols quarantine.

Wiggins’ three-point shooting has been ridiculous this year, clocking in at 42% from deep. When he splashed over the giant Nikola Jokic wth a nifty stepback, it showed how confident he is this season with the ball in his hands.

He even got some Draymondian passing done on this play:

Wiggins was the only Warrior Dub Nation could trust to get a bucket for the first half of the game until Stephen Curry got going. If he keeps putting up quality performances like this, I think we’ll be seeing him in his first All-Star game.

Poll

Who was your Warrior Wonder in the loss to the Nuggets?

view results
  • 12%
    Stephen Curry
    (7 votes)
  • 3%
    Kevon Looney
    (2 votes)
  • 72%
    Andrew Wiggins
    (39 votes)
  • 7%
    Gary Payton II
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Juan Toscano-Anderson
    (0 votes)
  • 3%
    Other
    (2 votes)
54 votes total Vote Now

