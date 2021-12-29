Former Warrior Jordan Bell is joining the Chicago Bulls

Jordan Bell, a championship winning member of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, is signing with the Chicago Bulls.

Dub Nation probably has some fond memories of Bell from the circumstances of his arrival and the memorable moments he produced on (and off) the court. Bell was drafted by the Bulls in the second round of the 2017 draft before being quickly traded to the Warriors for $3.5 million in cash considerations.

A true “Full Circle” moment for Jordan Bell. He was drafted by the Bulls in the second round, then was traded to the Warriors for cash considerations. After a few stops, he will finally get his chance to play in Chicago this season. https://t.co/6qwkyAxoJ5 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 29, 2021

He quickly became a fan favorite with his freakish athleticism and his sense of humor. When the Dubs played the Bulls and Bell got the start, he made sure to let Chicago know they made a mistake.

Jordan Bell w/ the cash considerations gesture during intros pic.twitter.com/Ajm9SC4ZKp — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) November 25, 2017

Jordan Bell did the money sign during intros: "I just wanted to see how cash considerations was playing over there." — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) November 25, 2017

Bell also made big time playoff contributions alongside Kevon Looney against such foes as the Houston Rockets:

And who can forget his Hennessy-fueled parade shenanigans at the height of Golden State’s power?

Since those days he’s bounced around from the Minnesota Timberwolves, to the Memphis Grizzlies, to the Washington Wizards, before coming back to the Dubs at the end of last season to provide depth chart support. He’s been in the Santa Cruz Warriors system since then, playing some pretty good ball.

Jordan Bell has been the Santa Cruz Warriors’ version of Draymond Green.



10.7 PTS | 11.7 REB | 3.2 AST | 1.7 BLK pic.twitter.com/mrTZP9RiFP — G League TV (@GLeagueTV) November 20, 2021

It’s great to see him get another chance in the NBA with Chicago, here’s wishing J. Bell well!