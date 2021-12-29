 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Former Warrior Jordan Bell is joining the Chicago Bulls

Bell had been playing well with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors Victory Parade Photo by Philip Pacheco/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Jordan Bell, a championship winning member of the Golden State Warriors dynasty, is signing with the Chicago Bulls.

Dub Nation probably has some fond memories of Bell from the circumstances of his arrival and the memorable moments he produced on (and off) the court. Bell was drafted by the Bulls in the second round of the 2017 draft before being quickly traded to the Warriors for $3.5 million in cash considerations.

He quickly became a fan favorite with his freakish athleticism and his sense of humor. When the Dubs played the Bulls and Bell got the start, he made sure to let Chicago know they made a mistake.

Bell also made big time playoff contributions alongside Kevon Looney against such foes as the Houston Rockets:

And who can forget his Hennessy-fueled parade shenanigans at the height of Golden State’s power?

Since those days he’s bounced around from the Minnesota Timberwolves, to the Memphis Grizzlies, to the Washington Wizards, before coming back to the Dubs at the end of last season to provide depth chart support. He’s been in the Santa Cruz Warriors system since then, playing some pretty good ball.

It’s great to see him get another chance in the NBA with Chicago, here’s wishing J. Bell well!

