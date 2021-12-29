Preview: Golden State looks for revenge on the road vs Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are headed to Denver to square off against theNuggets aka the team that beat them Tuesday night in San Francisco. Although that loss was painful, there’s takeaways in it that the Warriors can utilize in the quick rematch.

Keep the defense stingy

If you turned the last game off at halftime out of disgust, you may be shocked to see these words. The Nuggets did indeed build a 60-36 lead after two quarters, shooting 57% from the field and 46% from downtown during that time period. Check out all the green from their first half shot chart that night:

But fortunately the Warriors drank some of Michael Jordan’s secret stuff from Space Jam, and put ultra clamps on the Nuggets in the second half, limiting them to 29 points in the second half. The Nuggets were shackled to 24% shooting from the field in the latter two quarters, locked into solitary confinement.

Another Jokic fake gets Looney in trouble, but he makes a beautiful recovery with the help of Otto Porter Jr sliding to the rim and stripping the ball on the gather pic.twitter.com/yljnA2x9Fh — Charlie Cummings (@klaytheist11) December 30, 2021

WELCOME TO ALCATRAZ! Here’s Denver’s shooting chart from the second half:

Stephen Curry: "It all kind of went wrong in the first half, but I loved the way we fought. ... Twenty-nine other teams would've probably laid down and died." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) December 29, 2021

It wasn’t enough to secure the victory, but it was enough for the Warriors to familiarize themselves with how to lock the Nuggets down. Can the Dubs bottle some that up for Thursday night?

Make some free throws

50-29 second half for the Warriors. Their defense woke up and became elite again. But that 24-point hole they dug themselves in during the first half comes back to bite them.



Also: 16-31 on free throws. Yeahhh. — Joe Viray (@JoeVirayNBA) December 29, 2021

Warriors missed FIFTEEN free throws? Bro what?!?! — Lamarr Douglas (@lamarr_douglas) December 29, 2021

The CDC just announced the Golden State Warriors have to isolate for 5-6 hours to practice free throws. — Jordan Poolabok  (@GSW_Poole_Party) December 29, 2021

Health is on the way

Jordan Poole isn’t on the Warriors injury report for tomorrow’s game in Denver, clearing the way for his return after six games missed in protocols. Moses Moody isn’t listed either. He’s missed the last few in protocols. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 30, 2021

If Poole’s ready to go next game, that will be an automatic boost to the team’s offense. He’s been Golden State’s third-leading scorer this season, and I’d love to see him work against Jokic on any switches. Make the big MVP work on defense!

Draymond Green once called out Nikola Jokic’s defense while filling in as an analyst on TNT. Jokic went up to Green the next season, said he appreciated the criticism and told Green that he’s improved.



Green’s response: “You 100% have gotten better.”pic.twitter.com/SzCpEKBzFQ — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) December 22, 2021

