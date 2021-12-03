How to watch Warriors vs. Suns

If Tuesday was one of the most anticipated games of the season, then tonight will be the most anticipated rematch of the season as the Golden State Warriors will play against the Phoenix Suns. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN.

The Warriors are out for revenge after losing just their third game of the season against the Suns on Tuesday night, 96-104. While Golden State will be well-rested with three days of rest in between games, Phoenix will be playing in their second night of a back-to-back. Their latest win came on Thursday night where they beat the Detroit Pistons, 114-103, for their 18th win in a row.

Based on Tuesday night’s matchup, it was clear that both teams are among the few title contenders in the league. However, it was Phoenix who was able to take the edge as their defense shut down the Warriors offense in the second half. One of the main causes of the Warriors loss on Tuesday was their inability to take care of the ball, especially in the fourth quarter.

90-89 with 6mins left… warriors have more turnovers than points since then. — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) December 1, 2021

Even though the Suns should get credit for playing great defense that night, turnovers have been an issue for the Warriors throughout the season. The Warriors 16.4 turnovers per game is the second-most in the league behind only the Houston Rockets according to NBA.com. If they can take better care of the basketball, then they have a good chance of ending Phoenix’s 18-game winning streak.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Suns: Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Regular Season Game #22

Who: Golden State Warriors (18 - 3) vs. Phoenix Suns (19 - 3)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)