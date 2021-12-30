The Warriors’ rematch vs. the Nuggets has been postponed

Looks like the Golden State Warriors will get an extra night off in Denver.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors’ game against the Denver Nuggets has been postponed.

Sources: The Denver Nuggets-Golden State Warriors game tonight has been postponed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 30, 2021

The Nuggets reportedly could not reach the minimum eight players required for them to play a game. Three Nuggets players — Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji, and Bones Hyland — have recently entered health and safety protocols. Four other players — Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, and Vlatko Čančar — were listed as questionable due to injury.

Denver's Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji have entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. More Nuggets to be tested today. Denver may have trouble reaching the required eight active players to meet Golden State tonight, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2021

It’s safe to assume that some or all of those listed as questionable were determined to be unfit to play tonight, resulting in the postponement.

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors will have a practice session tomorrow in Denver, after which they will fly to Utah to face the Jazz in a battle of elite Western Conference teams.

First Warriors game to be postponed this season. They’re in Denver, scheduled to practice here tomorrow and then play in Salt Lake City against the Jazz on Saturday. https://t.co/CAqLvdfMxH — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 30, 2021

Stay tuned for further updates.