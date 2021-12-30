 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Warriors’ rematch vs. the Nuggets has been postponed

Warriors will have extra time off to recuperate and practice.

By Joe Viray
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

Looks like the Golden State Warriors will get an extra night off in Denver.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Warriors’ game against the Denver Nuggets has been postponed.

The Nuggets reportedly could not reach the minimum eight players required for them to play a game. Three Nuggets players — Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji, and Bones Hyland — have recently entered health and safety protocols. Four other players — Aaron Gordon, Monte Morris, Austin Rivers, and Vlatko Čančar — were listed as questionable due to injury.

It’s safe to assume that some or all of those listed as questionable were determined to be unfit to play tonight, resulting in the postponement.

Per Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Warriors will have a practice session tomorrow in Denver, after which they will fly to Utah to face the Jazz in a battle of elite Western Conference teams.

Stay tuned for further updates.

