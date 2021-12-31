Recapping some of the best Golden State Warrior slam dunks of 2021

It’s the last day of the year, which means it’s a great opportunity for all of us to reflect on the past twelve months. It’s a good time to reminisce over the lessons we’ve learned; hopefully the NBA has learned that the Golden State Warriors are coming to dunk their faces off.

Let’s look back at some of the best GSW dunks of 2021. The funds from these posters are going directly into the Klay Thompson Get Well Soon fund, and we should be grateful to the Dubs for posterizing SO MANY PEOPLE THIS YEAR. Without further ado, let’s get to the airborne artistry Golden State unleashed on their opponents.

Dray gets up on Luka

Draymond Green is usually known for tremendous blocks and keeping guys from dunking on the Dubs, but here he showed off his own leaping ability with a thunderous jam over the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic. MAMA THERE GOES THAT SLAM!

Wiggins gets revenge on Big KAT

Can you believe people once thought Andrew Wiggins was a dynasty-killing, title-window shutting, all around trash acquisition?

I’m sure you didn’t dear reader. Wiggins made sure to reward all his supporters with All-Star level play this year and a violent slam over his former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

Gary Payton II puts Kelly Oubre Jr. into posterization protocols

This was tough to watch for anyone who rooted for Kelly Oubre Jr. during his stint with GSW as the Tsunami Papi. He played hard and always gave great effort on the defensive end; unfortunately he felt like the Warriors didn’t utilize him fully.

Payton II decided to utilize KOJ as a prop instead, hammering a dunk so rough and so tough over him in a game vs Charlotte this season. The bench’s reaction to this alone would have made it an all-timer, but I couldn’t believe just how calmly GP2 elevated directly over Oubre and hit him with thunder.

JTA turns JaVale into a poster

Speaking of former Warriors getting steamrolled in mid-air by GSW bench players, we gotta talk about Juan Toscano-Anderson literally putting Dub Nation fan favorite JaVale McGee on a poster.

S/o @JaValeMcGee for being a man of his word. Merry Christmas fam https://t.co/DQnjVXqKHk pic.twitter.com/72m6bW8bem — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) December 26, 2021

James Wiseman dunks on a 7-foot-2 human being

I’m really, really, really excited for the eventual return of last year’s #2 pick. Wiseman is the final piece to making these Dubs more athletic with more size. Just ask the 7-foot-2 center Bol Bol and son of former Warrior Manute Bol about getting caught by the rise of J-Wise.

GPII sonic booms Pelicans

ON HIS HEAD!

James Wiseman bams on Charlotte

This look between Stephen Curry and Draymond Green should tell you all you need to know about their excitement about Wiseman’s potential. This is a legitimate old-school David Robinson style counter-move on the block leading to a dunk.

Curry to GPII to end Timberwolves season

Golden State’s two-time MVP has thrown a plethora of highlight-reel alley oops over his career, but this one may just be the greatest. It’s not often you see a guard-to-guard alley oop, much less so when they’re both 6-foot-3. But it’s even more crazy that this pass came no-look as Curry sprinted off with complete confidence Payton II was going to reach the air up there.

Wiseman jams on T Wolves from hella far out

Check out the dunk he hits Minnesota with at the 4:08 timestamp; is this an NBA 2K animation? This is ridiculous.