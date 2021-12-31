Preview: Jordan Poole returns as Warriors take on Jazz in Utah

The Golden State Warriors weren’t able to get a second crack at beating the Denver Nuggets on Thursday as the game was postponed with Denver unable to suit up enough players. But if all goes well the Dubs should be able to start the new year with a road contest against the dangerous Utah Jazz.

The Jazz are first in the NBA in FG% (47.8%), three-pointers made per game (15.1), rebounds per game (47.6) and net rating (10.2). They have five players averaging double figures in points:

Donovan Mitchell: 25.6 PPG

Bojan Bogdanovic: 17.4 PPG

Rudy Gobert: 15.6 PPG

Jordan Clarkson: 14.8 PPG

Mke Conley: 14.1 PPG

And yet they still trail the best in the NBA Warriors by two games in the standings, a testament to just dominant the Dubs have been to start the season.

Golden State is 27-7 but will face Utah without some key hoopers: Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and James Wiseman are all still out.

Draymond Green isn’t expected to return for the Warriors tomorrow in Utah against the Jazz, but Steve Kerr said there’s hope of possible return when Warriors get back home. Still hasn’t cleared protocols. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 31, 2021

If the Warriors are to steal a road win in Utah, a notoriously tough place to play, they’ll need Jordan Poole to ball out in his first game back from health and safety protocols. Poole is third on the Warriors in scoring behind Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, averaging 17.9 PPG. All three of those guys are going to have to get busy if the Dubs are going to survive on the road.

Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz

January 1st, 2022 | 6:00 PT

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBA TV| Listen: 95.7 The Game