Preview: Warriors face trap game vs Spurs

The Golden State Warriors are headed straight for a trap game, folks. After an emotional beatdown of the Phoenix Suns to end their 18-game win streak and regain the best record in the NBA, the Dubs have to strap on their sneakers less than 24 hours later to take on a San Antonio Spurs that is finding some success despite a rough start to the season.

The 7-13 Spurs have a three game win streak, with those W’s coming over the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Portland Trail Blazers. Over that three game stretch they have posted a defensive rating of 94.1, good enough for second best over that span trailing only the Memphis Grizzlies.

Forbes says they're getting it done on defense with deflections. They want an up and down game and the team has a lot of great defenders. Says they can be a team that can sneak up on people if they play defense #porvida — JeffGSpursKENS5 (@JeffGSpursZone) December 3, 2021

Meanwhile the 19-3 Warriors are the class of the league again, with a 99.7 defensive rating for the season. Their Draymond Green-led defense keeps their opponents paralyzed while their #2 rated offense led by Stephen Curry drops haymakers and ends games early.

JTA with some high praise for Draymond’s defense: “He is what Steph is offensively.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 4, 2021

"He's the best defender in the world."



- Kerr on Draymond's defense tonight pic.twitter.com/tEbiXa89iw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 4, 2021

But on the second game of a back to back against a Gregg Popovich coached team? The Warriors will have be on top of their game to make sure the Spurs don’t steal a W in Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

December 4th, 2021 | 5:30 PST

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game