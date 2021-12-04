 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Preview: Warriors face trap game vs Spurs

Kerr and his old mentor Popovich set to play another chess game.

By Daniel Hardee
San Antonio Spurs v Golden State Warriors Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors are headed straight for a trap game, folks. After an emotional beatdown of the Phoenix Suns to end their 18-game win streak and regain the best record in the NBA, the Dubs have to strap on their sneakers less than 24 hours later to take on a San Antonio Spurs that is finding some success despite a rough start to the season.

The 7-13 Spurs have a three game win streak, with those W’s coming over the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Portland Trail Blazers. Over that three game stretch they have posted a defensive rating of 94.1, good enough for second best over that span trailing only the Memphis Grizzlies.

Meanwhile the 19-3 Warriors are the class of the league again, with a 99.7 defensive rating for the season. Their Draymond Green-led defense keeps their opponents paralyzed while their #2 rated offense led by Stephen Curry drops haymakers and ends games early.

But on the second game of a back to back against a Gregg Popovich coached team? The Warriors will have be on top of their game to make sure the Spurs don’t steal a W in Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

December 4th, 2021 | 5:30 PST

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

