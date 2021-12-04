How to watch Warriors vs. Spurs

After coming off a big win last night, the Golden State Warriors get right back into action as they tip-off against the San Antonio Spurs. The game will be played at 5:30pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors exacted their revenge against the Phoenix Suns last night after beating them and ending their 18-game winning streak with a score of 118-96. The Spurs are on a 3-game winning streak of their own with their most recent victory coming on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, 114-83.

The Warriors and Spurs played each other three times last season with Golden State winning two out of the three matchups. Their most recent game against each other was played on February 9, 2021, in a game that resulted in a 114-91 Warriors victory.

After beating Phoenix last night, Golden State once again holds the best record in the NBA. They were able to get it done with elite defense, hot shooting from deep, and most importantly, unrivaled energy-lifting plays from bench players like Gary Payton II and Juan Toscano-Anderson. All these factors allowed Golden State to hold a sizeable lead throughout the fourth quarter meaning most of the starters did not have to play strenuous minutes at the end. That extra rest could prove to be huge tonight as they play the second night of a back-to-back against a well-coached Spurs team.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

Regular Season Game #23

Who: Golden State Warriors (19 - 3) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7 - 13)

When: 5:30 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)