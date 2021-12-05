Warriors vs Magic; Franz Wagner meets the team that passed on him

The Orlando Magic come to the Bay Area to face off with the Golden State Warriors Monday night. They have a 5-19 record, losers of eight out of their last ten games. They’re missing last draft’s 5th overall pick Jalen Suggs because of a bad thumb, the 2017 #6 draft pick Jonathan Isaac who tore his ACL, and the 2017 #1 pick Markelle Fultz who also tore his ACL.

Despite the roster losses, this team still boasts some intriguing prospects. Point guard Cole Anthony is averaging 20 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists while last year’s #8 pick Franz Wagner is finding ways to contribute, averaging 13.6 PPG on 36% shooting from beyond the arc. The Dubs had the #7 pick but chose Jonathan Kuminga over Wagner; I wonder if that will motivate the young Magic forward.

Here’s a check-in on the rookie from our blog buddy at Orlando Pinstriped Post:

He lined up for frequent stretches as the side’s nominal point guard, flashing a proclivity for pick-and-roll sequences both when generating his own shot in the newly created space and when setting up teammates for favorable looks. As a wing, it’s the type of offensive juice that suggests a higher than expected ceiling for the first year forward. If he can knock down open jumpers, create his own high percentage shot attempts, and generate opportunities for those around him, well, the sky’s the limit.

Franz Wagner tonight:



27 PTS

6 REB

5 AST



He joins Cole Anthony, Victor Oladipo, Jameer Nelson, Penny Hardaway and Shaquile O’Neal as the only Magic rookies ever with a 25/5/5 game. — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 30, 2021

Franz Wagner last six games: 17.0 points, 5.7 boards, 4.5 assists, 39% 3PT. Top-3 rookie. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) December 4, 2021

The Warriors have some motivation of their own, losing 2 out of their last 3 games including a close loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. Golden State is 19-4 on the season and has yet to lose two games in a row, a streak that the Magic will be hard pressed to break in Chase Center.

Andre Iguodala remains out for the Warriors against the Magic tomorrow. Tenth straight missed game. Otto Porter is back. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are expected to be recalled. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 6, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic

December 6th, 2021 | 7:00 PST

Watch: NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game