How to watch Warriors vs. Magic

The Golden State Warriors will tip-off against the Orlando Magic for their 24th game of the season tonight. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Warriors are looking to bounce back after losing to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, 112-107. On the other hand, the Magic have lost 8 of their last 10 games with their most recent game resulting in a 118-116 loss to the Houston Rockets. Golden State and Orlando played each other twice last season with each team winning one game. Their latest matchup was played on February 19, 2021 and finished with a final score of 120-124 in favor of the Magic.

After a day removed from playing in back-to-back games, expect the Warriors to come out with more energy than they showed on Saturday. The Warriors have not lost consecutive games this season and that could be due to the added fire and motivation that fuels this veteran-led team after each loss. This can be seen by the fact that every game after a Warriors loss this season was won by at least 18 points. Look for them to channel their frustrations against a struggling Orlando team tonight.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Magic: Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Mo Bamba

Regular Season Game #24

Who: Golden State Warriors (19 - 4) vs. Orlando Magic (5 - 19)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)