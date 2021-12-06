Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga, and Otto Porter Jr. are back in uniform tonight against Magic

On Monday, the Golden State Warriors will have a few more players in uniform against the Orlando Magic than they did this weekend. The Dubs have recalled rookie lottery picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga from their G-League affiliate. Otto Porter Jr. also will be back in the rotation after resting in Saturday’s 112-107 loss to the Spurs. Andre Iguodala, however, will miss his 10th game with a knee injury.

With Klay Thompson and James Wiseman already out for a significant portion of the season, the Warriors have had to make the most of their 13 remaining roster spots (and two-way players). Down another rotation player since Iguodala’s injury, the Dubs were notably short-handed in their most recent back-to-back, especially with Moody and Kuminga with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The Warriors’ upcoming schedule includes five games in seven days and two more back-to-backs. It will be interesting to see how head coach Steve Kerr manages his rotations with an older roster. Perhaps the young players, like Kuminga and Moody, will see some extended playing time.