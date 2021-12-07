When would be the best time for Steph Curry to break the three-point record?

By now you’re probably aware of the fact that Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is on the verge of setting the NBA record for threes made in a career.

It’s been a very long time since Curry first earned the title as unquestioned greatest shooter in history. But with 2,958 threes made, Curry is now just 15 made triples away from tying Ray Allen’s record ... and 16 away from standing alone atop the leaderboard, where he’ll stay for many years (or likely decades).

Curry will almost certainly break the record within the next five games. So let’s look at all five, and see when the best time would be.

If you listened to the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast during Monday’s win over the Orlando Magic, you know that this is the ideal game to set the record. It’s Curry’s only chance to set the record at home, unless he goes quite cold or misses some time — the Dubs have a five-game road trip after Wednesday.

Curry would also need to make 16 threes in a single game to reach the record, which would A) pass his buddy Klay Thompson for the single-game record, and B) be one hell of a show, and a fitting way to set the record.

Nice exchange here between @anthonyVslater & Stephen Curry as he's now just 16 3-pointers away from breaking the record. Can he get it done at home on Wednesday or will he do it Saturday on @abc7newsbayarea in Philly? #DubNation #NBA75



MOREhttps://t.co/2UsJX1bymY pic.twitter.com/1k7lSOi8lZ — Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) December 7, 2021

It’s highly unlikely, but I know better than to say Steph Curry won’t do something.

Curry would still need one or two of his patented flurries to break the record in two games, so this is a fun option. Plus, he’d get to do it while sharing the court with his brother, which would be fun for the whole family (and speaking of the whole family, Curry’s brother-in-law Damion Lee will be there, and Seth Curry’s father-in-law Doc Rivers will, too).

This is the most boring option, by far. If Curry were passing Reggie Miller instead of Ray Allen, well sign me up.

But he’s not, so there’s nothing interesting about setting an NBA record at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Unfortunately, Curry is averaging 5.5 threes per game, which means he’s on pace to set the record sometime in the fourth quarter in Indy.

Curry has always been tied to the Knicks, and especially Madison Square Garden.

There were plenty of rumors on draft day in 2009 that Curry was hoping to go to New York with the No. 8 pick, and didn’t want the Dubs to select him at No. 7. For many people, Curry’s coming out party, in which he stamped his place as a future all-world player, came when he dropped 54 on the Knicks at MSG back in 2013.

He always seems to play well in New York, where his theatrics and sense of the moment fit right in amongst a historic court with Spike Lee sitting on the sidelines.

Allen only spent five of his 18 NBA seasons playing for Boston, but many people most closely associate him with Celtics green. It would be rather fitting for Curry to pass Allen on one of the courts where Allen played.

It would mean Curry goes a little cold for a few games (or takes some rest days), but it would at least be interesting.