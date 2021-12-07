Warriors welcome struggling Blazers to Chase Center as Curry sniffs 3PT record

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers have clashed frequently during the rise of the Core 4 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala. From 2015 to 2019, they faced each other in the playoffs three times. The Warriors went 12-1 in those games, only losing when Curry missed time with a bad knee.

In that time, we’ve heard plenty from Portland players giving their opinion on the Dubs, whether it was C.J. McCollum complaining to Kevin Durant about the “super villain” Warriors:

Or Damian Lillard commenting that Curry wasn’t finding the same looks with his superteam dismantled:

Damian Lillard On Steph Curry’s Struggles: “He’s Seeing That It’s Tough To Get Those Quality Looks Right Now…It’s Different Than What It’s Looked Like The Last 4-5 Years.”https://t.co/ebitjhRE9B pic.twitter.com/UXHANQBoHH — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 3, 2021

But as the Warriors went from plucky contenders to champions to GOATs to broken to their current status as plucky contenders Part II, the Blazers have stagnated. New coach Chauncey Billups hasn’t got this team into a groove yet, and their GM Neil Olshey was fired before we even got to Christmas.

Chauncey Billups: "I've never seen a team that needs its bench to inspire our starters. That shit is crazy to me. It's supposed to be the other way around." — Sean Highkin (@highkin) December 5, 2021

The Blazers defense still stinks.



They rank 27th in defensive rating and their scheme changes under Chauncey Billups have not been effective.



New video on what needs to change in Portland, good news, bad news, and potential moves. @ringer @ringernba — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) December 2, 2021

Their record stands at 11-14 with their star guards Dame and CJ due to miss extended time.

Blazers guard Damian Lillard will miss at least 10 days after an MRI confirmed lower abdominal tendinopathy, the team announced. https://t.co/cwn6DIFQBG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2021

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum did not travel with the team to San Francisco after a CT scan revealed he has a pneumothorax (right lung). — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 8, 2021

Meanwhile the Warriors are racing for the top seed in the NBA, and have a certain record on the horizon to break. Curry is 15 deep buckets away from tying Ray Allen for most three-pointers in NBA history.

Kerr said he knows Steph is 15 threes away from owning the all-time record. And so does Steph. “He’s going to shoot a lot” against Portland, Kerr said with a big smile, adding “he’s the perfect combination of humility and arrogance.” — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 7, 2021

And if the Blazers defense is as bad as advertised, I don’t see why Curry wouldn’t just break the record for most threes in a single game AND for a career at the same time!

Steph Curry is 16 made 3s from breaking Ray Allen’s NBA career record.



“I know the situation”



(Vid via @CAlvarezABC7) pic.twitter.com/VzxDIr8pjh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 7, 2021

The Blazers have lost 6 of their last 7 games.



They have the worst defense this season. pic.twitter.com/MnpC76qVXC — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 7, 2021

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

December 8th, 2021 | 7:00 PST

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game