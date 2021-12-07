 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Warriors welcome struggling Blazers to Chase Center as Curry sniffs 3PT record

WILL THIS NIGHT BE THE NIGHT?

By Daniel Hardee
Golden State Warriors v San Antonio Spurs - Game Three Photos by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers have clashed frequently during the rise of the Core 4 of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala. From 2015 to 2019, they faced each other in the playoffs three times. The Warriors went 12-1 in those games, only losing when Curry missed time with a bad knee.

In that time, we’ve heard plenty from Portland players giving their opinion on the Dubs, whether it was C.J. McCollum complaining to Kevin Durant about the “super villain” Warriors:

Or Damian Lillard commenting that Curry wasn’t finding the same looks with his superteam dismantled:

But as the Warriors went from plucky contenders to champions to GOATs to broken to their current status as plucky contenders Part II, the Blazers have stagnated. New coach Chauncey Billups hasn’t got this team into a groove yet, and their GM Neil Olshey was fired before we even got to Christmas.

Their record stands at 11-14 with their star guards Dame and CJ due to miss extended time.

Meanwhile the Warriors are racing for the top seed in the NBA, and have a certain record on the horizon to break. Curry is 15 deep buckets away from tying Ray Allen for most three-pointers in NBA history.

And if the Blazers defense is as bad as advertised, I don’t see why Curry wouldn’t just break the record for most threes in a single game AND for a career at the same time!

Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers

December 8th, 2021 | 7:00 PST

Watch: ESPN, NBC Sports Bay Area | Listen: 95.7 The Game

