How to watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors will play their 25th game of the regular season tonight as they face off against the Portland Trail Blazers. The game will be played at 7pm PT in San Francisco and can be watched on ESPN.

On Monday, the Warriors avoided consecutive losses by beating the Orlando Magic, 126-95. The Blazers are on a three-game losing streak after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, 102-90. Golden State and Portland played just last month on November 26, 2021 in a game that resulted in a 118-103 Warriors victory.

Golden State comes into this game relatively healthy. On the other hand, they will play against a Portland squad that is missing two of their star players in Damien Lillard and C.J. McCollum. The Warriors’ number-one ranked defense should dominate this game with Portland missing both of their offensive scoring punches. Not only that, but the Blazers already own the worse defensive rating in the league according to NBA.com, and now they will have to go against Stephen Curry who just needs 16 more threes to break the all-time record. Although it would take a legendary performance to break the record tonight at home, this is as good a matchup as he could ask for before the Warriors start their five-game road trip on Saturday.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Blazers: Dennis Smith Jr., Tony Snell, Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Jusuf Nurkic

Regular Season Game #25

Who: Golden State Warriors (20 - 4) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11 - 14)

When: 7:00 p.m. PT

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

TV: ESPN (available on fuboTV)