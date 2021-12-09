NBA fans favor the Warriors out West

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Golden State Warriors fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Golden State Warriors are chugging right along, with a league-best record of 21-4 and a net rating that is miles ahead of 28 other teams (only the Utah Jazz are close). So it probably shouldn’t be a surprise that in a Western Conference that was pegged before the season as being wide open, the Warriors have emerged as favorites in the title fight.

According to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, 64% of polled NBA fans think the Warriors will win the West. And despite preseason excitement for the Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors and Phoenix Suns are currently the only teams on anyone’s mind out West.

But fans aren’t just bullish on the Dubs chances to win the conference. They also view that success as the most notable part of the season, with 50% of responding fans calling the Warriors return to contention the biggest story of the year.

And what’s a great story without a hero? Asked who’s leading the race for the MVP, fans chose Steph Curry in a landslide, with his former teammate Kevin Durant finishing in second place.

As for the other side of the league, despite the preseason hype going the way of Durant’s Brooklyn Nets, NBA fans are sticking with the Milwaukee Bucks to repeat as Eastern Conference champions ... but only by less than a percent!

