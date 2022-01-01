How to watch Warriors at Jazz

Happy New Year Dub Nation! The Golden State Warriors kick off 2022 with a road matchup against the Utah Jazz tonight for their 35th game of the season. The game will be played at 6pm PT in Salt Lake City and can be watched on NBA TV.

The Warriors’ last game was supposed to be played on Thursday at the Denver Nuggets, but it was postponed due to the Nuggets not having enough active players. The Utah Jazz are on a six-game winning streak after beating the Minnesota Timberwolves last night, 120-108. Golden State has won their last two matchups against Utah with the most recent one ending in a 119-116 Warriors victory.

The Warriors are looking to avoid consecutive losses for the first time this season. Fortunately, they should be getting some help as more players on their roster exit the health and safety protocols that have bombarded the league in the past month. Jordan Poole and Moses Moody have recently come out of COVID-19 protocols. Andrew Wiggins already returned from his stint on health and safety protocols on Tuesday, while Draymond Green remains out.

Utah is a good team that is third in the Western Conference standings and only 1.5 games behind Golden State for the best record in the NBA. This will be a good test for the Warriors as they matchup against a legitimate contender in the Jazz. They are a solid team that ranks first in offensive rating and sixth in defensive rating according to NBA.com. Look for the Warriors to come out focused for this showdown of two of the top teams in the league.

It should be a fun game. Enjoy the basketball Dub Nation. GO WARRIORS!!!

Projected starters

Warriors: Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Kevon Looney

Jazz: Mike Conley, Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

Regular Season Game #35

Who: Golden State Warriors (27 - 7) at Utah Jazz (26 - 9)

When: 6:00 p.m. PT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: NBA TV (available on fuboTV)