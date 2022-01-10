Does Klay’s return make the Warriors championship favorites?

The Golden State Warriors were surrounded by a whole bucket of question marks when the season began, but it only took a few games for them to start answering some of those questions. Namely if they were championship contenders.

It was an emphatic “yes,” to that question, but the Warriors were in a tier with a lot of other teams. Yes, they were championship contenders, but so were the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and maybe eventually Los Angeles Lakers (and Los Angeles Clippers, and Denver Nuggets ...).

In some people’s eyes the Warriors were at the top of that contendership tier, but not necessarily by a lot. It was still a wide open field, with no true favorite.

And then Sunday happened, and the greatest story of the still-young NBA season occurred: Klay Thompson’s return.

Klay’s return was mostly meaningful because it was emotional and beautiful. But it was also meaningful because he looked good. Like ... really good.

And so now I’m wondering ... with the return of a five-time All-Star, who already looks the part, are the Warriors now the clear favorites in the NBA?

Yes, I’m throwing you all a bone, giving you something you’ll probably all agree on and can rally behind. But Klay Freaking Thompson is back, and that’s cause for celebration and reaching an agreement on how good the Warriors are.

